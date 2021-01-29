Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $237.86 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.