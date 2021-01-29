Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

TGT stock opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.14. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.