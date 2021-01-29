Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.45.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 120.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,469 shares of company stock worth $37,247,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

