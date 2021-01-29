Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FLR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.