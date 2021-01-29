Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,459 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 707,675 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 166,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fluor by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 147,954 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fluor by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 136,154 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FLR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $18.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $21.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

