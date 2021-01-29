Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGH. B. Riley began coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.