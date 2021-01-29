Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,994,000 after acquiring an additional 315,426 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,169,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after acquiring an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,712,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 309,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $38.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71.

