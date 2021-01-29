Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $138.65 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.