5,554 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of FNDA opened at $45.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $47.00.

