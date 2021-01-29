1,958 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

JBT opened at $120.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.47. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $341,326.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,367,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

