Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 750 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $386.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 137.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $428.97 and its 200 day moving average is $356.69.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.84.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

