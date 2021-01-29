Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 1,958 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,027.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,367,474. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $120.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

