Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 750 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 49,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,293,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $386.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.16, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.84.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

