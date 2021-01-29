1,400 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $193.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $222.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 lowered Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

