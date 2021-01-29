Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.67 and last traded at $123.44. 3,701,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average session volume of 744,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.77 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Autohome by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

