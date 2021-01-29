Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 870,742 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

