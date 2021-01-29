Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.51 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $89.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

