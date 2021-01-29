Research Analysts Set Expectations for Norbord Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norbord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

OSB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $44.34 on Friday. Norbord has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Norbord in the third quarter valued at $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Norbord in the third quarter worth $100,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Norbord in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Norbord in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Norbord in the third quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

