Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTA. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

NYSE HTA opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth $74,122,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.