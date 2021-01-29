Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.80. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 122.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

