Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

