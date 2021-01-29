Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after acquiring an additional 724,122 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

