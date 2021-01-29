Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.