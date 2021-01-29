DA Davidson Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $49.81 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $749.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.