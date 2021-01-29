Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Investar by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 442.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

