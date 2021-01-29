Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBCC opened at $0.21 on Friday. Long Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Long Blockchain Company Profile

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade, a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink functional beverage under The Original Long Island brand name; and aloe juice under the ALO Juice brand.

