ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Up 6.9%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shot up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.40. 10,574,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 7,438,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

About ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

