Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 1,055.6% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGGGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Coats Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Coats Group stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Coats Group has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93.

