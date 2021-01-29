Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in January

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of GBLBY opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

