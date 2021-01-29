IFP Advisors Inc Sells 17,471 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,471 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 651,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

