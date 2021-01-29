Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.05. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

