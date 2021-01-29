TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $839,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Apple stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.