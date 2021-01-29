Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.