Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.62. Ryder System reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.49) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2,286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE R opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

