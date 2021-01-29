Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

VTV opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

