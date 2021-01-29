Usca Ria LLC Sells 7,225 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,525 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FEYE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

FEYE opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

