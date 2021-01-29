Usca Ria LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $302,000.

BFT stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

