Usca Ria LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,250,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $398.37 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $426.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.11.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

