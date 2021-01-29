Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.82.

TSE:FM opened at C$21.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.02 billion and a PE ratio of -49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$26.72.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Insiders sold a total of 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075 in the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

