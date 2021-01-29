FY2020 EPS Estimates for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Cut by Analyst

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Senior Investment Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

SNR opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 629,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

