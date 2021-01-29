Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Randstad’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Randstad in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RANJY. ING Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

RANJY stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Randstad has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

