FY2020 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Decreased by Analyst

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) – Raymond James reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) alerts:

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.00 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.20.

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock opened at C$46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69. Northland Power Inc. has a 12 month low of C$20.52 and a 12 month high of C$50.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

About Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.