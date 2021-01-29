Crypto Sports Price Up 22.1% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $419,204.65 and $776.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.