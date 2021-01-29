William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

SEIC stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

In related news, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $801,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

