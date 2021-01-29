Piper Sandler Weighs in on 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.58 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLD. HC Wainwright lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

