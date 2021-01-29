HashCoin (HSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $282,872.23

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $282,872.23 and $96,277.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.61 or 0.00772499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.17 or 0.03774455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013597 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017583 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

