Node Runners Price Up 132.4% Over Last 7 Days (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Node Runners has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $19,148.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners token can now be bought for about $48.33 or 0.00129351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 132.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00116879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00241586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,930.20 or 0.82787765 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

