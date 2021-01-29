PlutusDeFi (PLT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00116879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00241586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,930.20 or 0.82787765 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

PlutusDeFi Token Trading

PlutusDeFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

