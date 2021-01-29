Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,969 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1,122.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,969 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 28,411.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

DHI stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

