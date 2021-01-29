Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 26.16 ($0.34) on Thursday. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.68 ($0.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market cap of £369.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.94.

About Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

