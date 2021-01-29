Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 26.16 ($0.34) on Thursday. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.68 ($0.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market cap of £369.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.94.
About Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L)
Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.